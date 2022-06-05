Superintendent Molly Spearman to Endorse Kathy Maness as Next S.C. Schools Chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman will announce her endorsement of former teacher, Kathy Maness on Monday, June 6.

The endorsement will officially be announced at three press conferences in Horry, Charleston, and Richland.

Maness is one of six Republican candidates running for S.C. Superintendent of Education in the June 14 primary.

Richland

WHAT: Press conference endorsing Kathy Maness for State Superintendent of Education

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: South Carolina Department of Education, 1429 Senate Street Columbia, SC 29201

Charleston

WHAT: Press conference endorsing Kathy Maness for State Superintendent of Education

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 12:45 p.m.

WHERE: James B. Edwards Elementary School Media Center, 855 Von Kolnitz Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Horry

WHAT: Press conference endorsing Kathy Maness for State Superintendent of Education

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Horry County Court House, 1201 3rd Ave, Conway, SC 29526

Other Republican candidates running are Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, and Ellen Weaver.

