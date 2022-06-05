‘Rain gardens’ introduced to Bucksport residents, aim to help curb flooding

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WMBF) - Early Saturday, a small group of Bucksport residents gathered at the James R. Frazier Community Center to learn of a new way to help curb flooding.

Community leaders and organizers such as Dan Hitchcock demonstrated how to build what’s known as a “rain garden.”

“The community is very prone to flooding from the Pee Dee River. I’ve seen a lot of flooding and it’s certainly an area that is having a huge problem,” said Hitchcock.

A rain garden is designed to absorb rainwater that runs off of a surface such as a patio or a roof. It also lies below the level of its surroundings.

It’s seen as a help for Bucksport, a community that is continually at risk of flooding during hurricane season. Longtime residents have tried different ways to help those impacted by major flooding, and have called on Horry County leaders to do more.

While rain gardens aren’t designed to curb flooding from rivers, they can help in the event of flash floods. Plants such as sweet grass, milkweed and hibiscus can actually help drain more water from your garden.

“People can use this in the community to help prevent and work with water resources,” said Hitchcock. “And prevent water problems and pollution problems.”

Around 20 people came Saturday to learn more about rain gardens, and some are already making plans to build one in their backyard.

“This really motivated me to do more for my yard personally as well as to add more to the community,” said Mary Owens.

For those who couldn’t make it on Saturday, organizers will keep recycling bags filled with information on how you can make your own rain garden at home placed inside the James R. Frazier Community Center.

