HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

The HCPD said the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in the area of East Bear Grass Road, which is located near Longs.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.