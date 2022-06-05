Horry County police honors fallen officer on 22nd anniversary of line-of-duty death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department honored one of its own Sunday on the 22nd anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was beaten and killed during a traffic stop on June 5, 2000, on Highway 544.

Lyden’s memory has been honored by the department and community in the years since. A stretch of Highway 544 is also named after the 44-year-old officer.

“His memory lives on among our members, current and retired, who vividly recall his enduring smile and willingness to help others. Though he may be gone, he remains, in many ways, a mentor to us still,” the HCPD said in a statement. “Thank you, Corporal. You will always be part of #TeamHorry and we’re doing our best to ensure even the newest among our ranks know how much you loved being a community police officer.”

The department will honor Lyden with a moment of silence at 3:53 p.m. Sunday.

