Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police honors fallen officer on 22nd anniversary of line-of-duty death

HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was killed during a traffic stop on June 5, 2000.
HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was killed during a traffic stop on June 5, 2000.(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department honored one of its own Sunday on the 22nd anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was beaten and killed during a traffic stop on June 5, 2000, on Highway 544.

Lyden’s memory has been honored by the department and community in the years since. A stretch of Highway 544 is also named after the 44-year-old officer.

“His memory lives on among our members, current and retired, who vividly recall his enduring smile and willingness to help others. Though he may be gone, he remains, in many ways, a mentor to us still,” the HCPD said in a statement. “Thank you, Corporal. You will always be part of #TeamHorry and we’re doing our best to ensure even the newest among our ranks know how much you loved being a community police officer.”

The department will honor Lyden with a moment of silence at 3:53 p.m. Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death
File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
‘He just walked in:’ New Myrtle Beach neighborhood on alert after break-ins
Jonathan Trent Patterson
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

Latest News

McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional
VIDEO: McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
VIDEO: ‘Rain gardens’ introduced to Bucksport residents, aim to help curb flooding
VIDEO: ‘Rain gardens’ introduced to Bucksport residents, aim to help curb flooding
Eight people were shot at a graduation party Saturday night in Clarendon County. FILE PHOTO
Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party