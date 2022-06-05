FIRST ALERT: Cool for now, Temperatures heating back up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Northeast winds will keep us cooler today, however summer heat will be returning by the end of the week.

TODAY:

We’ll have another morning with patchy fog that will clear up but late morning. Clouds will continue to stick around in the morning but will slowly clear out throughout the day. Rain chances will be lower compared to yesterday, but will have chances for pop-up sea breeze storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will are going to stay mild in the low 80s across the Pee Dee.

Clouds clearing throughout the day (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will be to wrap up early in the evening. Clouds are going to continue to clear out throughout the night, this will keep our temperatures cooler tonight. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid 60s across the Pee Dee.

HEATING BACK UP

We had a nice break from the heat this weekend, however the heat will make its return by next week. Monday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. Tuesday, highs are going to be in the mid 80s across Pee Dee. By the end of the week, temperatures are going to be in the 90s across our area. So enjoy the break while it lasts.

Temperatures cranking back up (WMBF)

TROPICAL UPDATE

We are still keeping an eye on Alex. As of 5 am this morning, Alex has tropical storm winds at 50 mph, but it is not categorized as a tropical storm because the tropical system is very disorganized. The tropical system is projected to continue to move off shore in the Atlantic, we really won’t see that much impact from the Storm. However, with the strong winds out in sea, this will provide dangerous rip currents along the Grand Strand today through early next week.

Tropical System bringing rip currents along the Grand Strand (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.