Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton high school graduation party

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S on Saint Paul Rd.

Baxley shared that two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire before speeding off. He said that this was a gang related shooting.

The age range of the victims is 13 to 36 years old. A 32-year-old woman was reported to have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

