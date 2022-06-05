Submit a Tip
Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton high school graduation party

Eight people were shot at a graduation party Saturday night in Clarendon County. FILE PHOTO
Eight people were shot at a graduation party Saturday night in Clarendon County. FILE PHOTO
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S on Saint Paul Rd.

Baxley shared that two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire before speeding off. He said that this was a gang related shooting.

The age range of the victims is 13 to 36 years old. A 32-year-old woman was reported to have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

