Child among 2 hurt in Marion shooting, chief says
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting injured two people, including a child, in the Pee Dee on Sunday.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers told WMBF News that people began shooting at each other in the area of Bluff Road.
Flowers added that a 2-year-old child was hit while inside a nearby apartment complex. A man was also shot and injured in the incident.
The extent of their injuries was unknown.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
