Turtle statue disappears in Conway, police searching for persons of interest

A Conway statue known as 'Timmy the Turtle' was reportedly stolen on May 31.
A Conway statue known as 'Timmy the Turtle' was reportedly stolen on May 31.(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find people who may be connected to the recent disappearance of a turtle statue.

The Conway Police Department said the 50-pound bronze statue known as “Timmy The Turtle” was last seen on its pedestal at Bonfire Restaurant.

Officials later posted surveillance footage from May 31, showing the turtle statue was moved at around noon that day. In the video, as many as four people are seen in a silver van.

Police also said the people in the footage may also be responsible for removing flowers from planters in the area.

The statue was placed there as part of the “Conway Critters” partnership between the city and students from Coastal Carolina University.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

