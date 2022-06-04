Submit a Tip
Rally against gun violence held in Myrtle Beach on Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday not only marked Gun Violence Awareness Day, but also a rally in downtown Myrtle Beach that saw a handful of people attend wearing orange and holding up signs.

Among them was 12-year-old Rameer Hemingway.

“I’m here with my family for my cousin, he got shot,” said Hemingway.

Rameer’s cousin, C.J. Hemingway, was shot and killed in November 2019. Not only was he Rameer’s cousin, but he was also Gwendolyn Moody’s only child.

“The day after Thanksgiving, a week before his 22nd birthday,” she said. “[He was shot] by someone that we knew. Came to my house, living in the same neighborhood six houses down.”

While not everyone at the rally has been personally affected by gun violence, they have felt outraged about a wave of mass shootings that have taken place across the country.

“I’m disgusted with it; something has to be done. No more thoughts and prayers,” said Bruce Fischer.

Event organizers say this was about victims of gun violence and not a conversation about solutions.

“We’re not talking about solutions actually this weekend. We’re here to honor those who have died or been injured by gun violence. That’s our purpose today,” said Marcelle Ross with Moms Demand Action of Horry County.

If you were unable to attend the rally, you are encouraged to wear orange throughout the weekend to bring awareness to gun violence.

