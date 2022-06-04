Submit a Tip
Land lease program helps Conway oversee past flooded properties

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of flood-prone properties sit vacant in Conway, and city leaders are looking for help to bring new life to those vacant lots.

The City of Conway acquired 75 properties due to major flooding from hurricanes and started a land leasing program after Hurricane Florence.

“One property owner has a built a garden, so different ones use it different ways but it allows them to have a larger yard, said Mary Catherine Hyman, Deputy Administrator for the City of Conway.

This program will take some of the pressure off city workers who spend hundreds of hours a month maintaining the lots by leasing them to homeowners.

First, homeowners can take on the empty properties as their own, as long as they own property nearby. Then the lot could be for planting, gardening and fencing, among other purposes.

One requirement is to maintain the property and agree not to put up a permanent structure, like a shed, that could block the flow of water.

Currently, there are only eight out of the 75 properties that are being leased.

Katie Brookshire is one of the people taking advantage of the program and said she wonders why more people are not getting involved.

“Not only space for our animals and pets, we have two boys who play football, and we have a great view,” she said. “We were able to fence it in, so it’s like we doubled our lot size, and we are so happy about.”

Other neighbors of the leasing programs said that something simply as mowing lawns would be beneficial.

“It’s just the matter of helping the city, helping the community, to look a little bit better,” said Conway resident Kevin Torvonik. “Take a little load of their back. They’ve been nice to us with all we got going on so why not try to help out?”

