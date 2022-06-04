Horry County Animal Care Center to reopen at capacity, will hold free adoptions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A day after the Horry County Animal Care Center announced it would close on Saturday, the center will be open to the public.

The HCACC announced Saturday morning that it will be open at 10:30 a.m. and staff be conducting free adoptions for at least the next week.

The HCACC also said it is at capacity and is “in great need of adopters, fosters and rescues.” The center will also have QR code ID tags for purchase at the time of adoption.

It comes after the center said Friday that it had an intake of more than 30 seized animals that are receiving emergency medical care after an animal neglect investigation. Information regarding the seized animals or the investigation at large was not immediately available.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News in a statement that no photos or videos of the animals involved in the investigation were available.

The shelter will be open until 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will open again Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can view the HCACC’s adoptable pets here.

