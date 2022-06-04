Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Health officials in Hawaii report probable case of monkeypox amid uptick in cases nationwide

The Hawaii State Department of Health reports a probable case of monkeypox amid an uptick in cases nationwide. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - The Hawaii State Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox.

The Hawaii DOH reports the patient, an Oahu resident, is currently hospitalized but is in reasonably good health. However, the person did show symptoms and tests consistent with the virus. The patient also recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases.

A spokesperson for the Tripler Army Medical Center said Friday that staff was treating a possible case of monkeypox at the hospital. If confirmed, it would be the first case in Hawaii.

Authorities said the risk of monkeypox spreading in Hawaii remains low but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 21 cases of the virus in the U.S.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience rash or sores on the face and body. According to health officials, individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health, spoke about the symptoms of monkeypox and how to protect yourself.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Trent Patterson
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
‘He just walked in:’ New Myrtle Beach neighborhood on alert after break-ins
Raul Guzman
Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is...
Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas
Rally against gun violence held in Myrtle Beach on Gun Violence Awareness Day
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina baseball drops NCAA regional opener to Virginia
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina baseball drops NCAA regional opener to Virginia
VIDEO: New land leasing program for Conway homeowners
VIDEO: New land leasing program for Conway homeowners
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster makes Horry County visit, encourages hurricane safety
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster makes Horry County visit, encourages hurricane safety