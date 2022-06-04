FIRST ALERT: Cloudy but cooler weekend with chances for pop-up storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stalled front will continue to bring cloud cover and chances for pop-up storms throughout the weekend.

TODAY

We start the day with patchy fog all across the Pee Dee. Once the sun rises, the fog will start to break apart. However, we will not see that much sunshine along the Grand Strand due to that stalled front. That front will bring chances for pop-up storms this afternoon. In addition, temperatures will be cooler compared to the past few days. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 80 degrees today.

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s across our area. Patchy fog will develop after midnight through tomorrow morning. Rain chances will remain very low this evening, however I cannot rule out a stray showers

TOMORROW

We’ll have another morning with patchy fog that will clear up but late morning. Clouds will continue to stick around in the morning but will slowly clear out throughout the day. Rain chances will be lower compared to yesterday, but will have chances for pop-up sea breeze storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will are going to stay mild in the low 80s across the Pee DEE.

TROPICAL UPDATE

We are still keeping an eye on Alex. As of 6am this morning, Alex is still a tropical storm with sustained winds at 40 mph. Alex is projected to continue to move off shore in the Atlantic, we really won’t see that much impact from the Storm. However, with the strong winds out in sea, this will provide dangerous rip currents along the Grand Strand from Sunday through early next week.

HEATING BACK UP

We had a nice break from the heat this weekend, however the heat will make its return by next week. Monday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. Tuesday, highs are going to be in the mid 80s across Pee Dee. By the end of the week, temperatures are going to be in the 90s across our area. So enjoy the break while it lasts

