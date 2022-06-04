Submit a Tip
Deputies make second arrest in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting

Larry Debarge Fields
Larry Debarge Fields(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is behind bars in connection with a deadly Pee Dee shooting that happened late last year.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Larry Debarge Fields, of Cheraw, was taken into custody Thursday.

Fields is charged in a Dec. 14, 2021 shooting that happened on Patricia Street in Bennettsville.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies found 37-year-old Robert Lee Covington, of Bennettsville, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and SLED agents investigated the homicide, which led them to arrest Fields. He’s charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, burglary first degree and grand larceny.

Fields’ first court appearance was scheduled for Friday, according to an official.

A second suspect, 34-year-old Adrian Ingram, was also arrested in connection to the incident on May 25.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

