Robeson County deputies investigating homicide after person found dead

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the Pee Dee late Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 200 block of Revels Road in Maxton after reports someone had been shot.

Responding deputies found 30-year-old Jock Clark, of Maxton, dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

