1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Florence County

(KWQC / MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to an official.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 10:10 p.m. on East Shortcut Road, located near Timmonsville.

Tidwell said a 2006 Saturn Ion was traveling south on East Shortcut Road before it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

A passenger in the Saturn died as a result of the crash, while the driver was reported to have had minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

