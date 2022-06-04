1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to an official.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 10:10 p.m. on East Shortcut Road, located near Timmonsville.

Tidwell said a 2006 Saturn Ion was traveling south on East Shortcut Road before it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

A passenger in the Saturn died as a result of the crash, while the driver was reported to have had minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

