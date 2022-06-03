Submit a Tip
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

