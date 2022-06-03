Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and a teacher can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school. (Source: WSMV/police)
By Ryan Breslin and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019.

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.

On Thursday, at a Rutherford County School Board meeting, new images from the incident were shown. A vote was taken, and the board decided to terminate Campbell.

During the board meeting, one of the district’s special needs student administrators said she did not see any behavior by the student that would constitute Campbell’s actions.

“Dragging the student from the front to the back of the building to the common room, almost two football fields, is not a CPI [Crisis Prevention Intervention] technique and is not proper restraint,” an administrator said.

Campbell was reportedly terminated and charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear if Marlar is facing punishment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Jonathan Trent Patterson
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
‘He just walked in:’ New Myrtle Beach neighborhood on alert after break-ins
Raul Guzman
Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
The Grand Strand Humane Society has no more room for new dogs as inflation spikes the number of...
Grand Strand Humane Society to hold free adoption event as shelter sees more dog surrenders
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI