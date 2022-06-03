Submit a Tip
SLED receives family’s permission to exhume former Murdaugh housekeeper’s body

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has received permission to exhume the body of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh home in 2018. She was then taken to a hospital in Savannah, Ga before being airlifted to a hospital in Summerville. Satterfield remained in the hospital for three weeks before she died from a subdural hematoma.

On Wednesday, Murdaugh confessed to owing the sons of Satterfield more than $4.3 million.

Satterfield’s sons hired attorney Cory Fleming to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh, but investigators allege they never received that money. Indictments filed on March 10 state Murdaugh and Fleming worked together to steal millions from insurance companies, Satterfield’s sons, and her estate.

On Friday, SLED received permission from the Satterfield family, through their attorney, to exhume the remains of Gloria Satterfield.

This is a complex process that will take weeks.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

