North Myrtle Beach High School Seniors graduate after a 4 year battle of adversity

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Convention Center hosted the big send-off for this year’s North Myrtle Beach High School graduating class Thursday.

Walking across the stage marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.

The NMBHS’s class of 2022 has been on a 4-year journey filled with trials and tribulations.

Some proud family members said that they were amazed to see how much students have overcome.

“This is the happiest day I’ve been since I’ve been here out of 70 years,” said Valvadean Vaught, a grandmother of a NMBHS student.

For many like Vaught, Thursday night felt like a distant milestone.

She never graduated high school herself, so seeing her youngest grandchild walk across the stage was a moment of overwhelming pride.

Over the last three years, North Myrtle Beach students have been determined, despite many challenges from Hurricane Florence, to hybrid classes and virtual classes due to the pandemic.

“It’s amazing to show the adversity, and how much the future has because they can achieve anything,” said Amber Speranza. “Anything they put their mind to and when it comes to obstacles in their way. They’ll be able to conquer the world.”

Speranza is the mother of Caleb Speranza, the first child in their family to graduate from high school.

She said the last four years allowed him to succeed with patience from good teachers of North Myrtle Beach.

“He really came out of his shell, made a lot of friends, and with the help of the teachers was able to go from a C and D student to being an A &and B student,” said Speranza. “It was really great to see.”

Many students shared that although it was a bit of a roller coaster to get to this moment, it feels surreal to know their classmates will now be headed off in new directions.

“All in eighth grade we were just visiting the high school,” said Graduate Jamier Livingston. “We really wasn’t expecting to graduate and stuff like this, now we’re about to take different paths and different journeys in life.”

Through all the trials the senior class has faced, Jamier Livingston said that no matter what you go through, as long as you stay true to who you are, that will be enough.

“As long you’re happy being yourself, and you work hard, and you do everything you can, you’ll still be successful in life,” Livingston said.

Speranza plans to attend Horry Georgetown Technical College to become an Interior Designer.

Livingston is looking to Coastal Carolina where he dreams to become a psychiatrist to help people.

