Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle Florence County crash Friday morning

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a three-vehicle wreck in Florence County Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Johnsonville Highway near Indian Town Road, four miles south of Lake City.

The driver of a 2013 Chevy Impala was headed south on Johnsonville Hwy as a 2016 Subaru station wagon and the motorcycle were traveling north on Johnsonville Hwy around 8:30 a.m., according to SCHP.

As stated in the report, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Subaru and hit the Impala head-on.

SCHP said the Impala then hit the Subaru head-on.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Impala was taken to McLeod Hospital for injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

None of the three vehicles had passengers.

The names of the divers have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

