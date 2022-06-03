McMaster, state officials encourage preparedness as hurricane season begins
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials discuss statewide hurricane season preparations from the Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center, in Conway.
