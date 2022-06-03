Submit a Tip
Inaugeral Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic announced

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
Myrtle Beach Bowl logo(Myrtle Beach Bowl)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The Clinic is free and open to all children 7 to 12 years old—no football experience is necessary.

To reserve your child’s spot, please register using the link below. Space is limited. Registration is required along with a signed waiver to participate.

Lunch and a t-shirt will be provided as part of this clinic.

Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.

Clinic begins at 8:30 a.m.

Pick-up is at 12:30 p.m.

To register your child(ren) for the clinic, click here.

