Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to treat over 2 dozen animals seized in neglect case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed to the public until at least Saturday while staff work with Horry County Police Department on an animal neglect case.

During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions, nor accept owner surrenders or stray intakes.

Staff will continue to care for all animals on-site for the duration of the closure.

More than 30 seized animals are receiving emergency medical care. All staff members are currently involved in ensuring their treatment and safety.

Rescues may continue on a case-by-case basis as usual—rescue partners should reach out to the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

For animal-related public safety matters, call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

Horry County Police Department released the following statement to WMBF News:

“Per typical procedures, no photos or videos of the animals involved in this active investigation are available at this time.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

