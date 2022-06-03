‘He just walked in:’ New Myrtle Beach neighborhood on alert after break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The brand-new Belle Harbor Neighborhood in Myrtle Beach is on alert after a man was captured on a Ring camera breaking into a home.

“He didn’t actually take anything, because there’s nothing really in the house to take,” said one homeowner who spoke to WMBF News on Thursday.

The homeowner did not want to be identified for this story.

The incident in question happened early Wednesday - and the video was later shared on social media.

“He just walked in, and he was in there for what seemed like a half-hour,” the homeowner said. “And then he disabled all of my Ring stuff.”

Ring doorbell cameras are included in the purchase price of every new home in Belle Harbor.

They also come with smart locks, which can be operated through an app on any smart device.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was then contacted and a report was filed.

That home wasn’t the only one in the neighborhood that was broken into.

Vincent Gerszewski said while his house was still under construction, someone managed to get inside and take an appliance.

“We moved in late October and just love everything about this new build,” he said. “We had some issues. Unfortunately, there were some things missing out of our house before we moved in and that was our range cooktop and our vent was all missing.”

Gerszewski added those items have since been replaced, but others in the community have taken to social media to report similar instances.

Anyone with information only any break-ins in these neighborhoods is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

