Grand Strand Humane Society to hold free adoption event as shelter sees more dog surrenders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society says it’s seen a spike in dog owners parting ways with their furry friends.

As a result, the organization says its kennels are full but is hoping to get some help this weekend.

“This year has been definitely difficult,” said Jess Wnuk, Executive Director for GSHS. “We are seeing more and more surrenders and strays on such a regular basis. We can get up to 10 dogs on the weekends when it is busy here in Myrtle Beach.”

Many of the dogs being surrendered come from people leaving them behind in hotels, but Wnuk also says recent inflation is another factor leading to recent surrenders.

A recent report from Pet Food Industry found the overall cost of feeding household animals has gone up by 7.5% compared to March 2021.

Some families had no choice but to make the decision to surrender their furry friends.

“It’s always so hard to see people who clearly love their pets and have to surrender them to a situation that they can’t control,” Wnuk said. “It is almost impossible to afford pet-friendly housing in the area. Parting with a pet is parting with a member of their family.”

As more dogs get adopted, Wnuk said the shelter can focus on helping more dogs in need.

“We desperately need to get some of these dogs into forever homes so we can open up kennel spaces for all of the dogs that are coming in every single day,” she said.

GSHS is holding a free adoption event on Saturday and Sunday at the Bill M. Wingard Puppy Playground, located on the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Ave North.

The event will be held both days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

GSHS has been getting the word on social media ahead of the event. The shelter says all adoptable dogs will be up to date on their vaccines, spayed and/or neutered and microchipped.

Harnesses, leashes and dog beds will also be provided for every adopted pup.

Wnuk said her goal for the event is to get at least 50 dogs adopted.

