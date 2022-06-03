Gov. McMaster makes Horry County visit, encourages hurricane safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of South Carolina’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, Gov. Henry McMaster made a visit to Horry County Friday morning.

McMaster was joined by a number of local and state officials including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and Horry County Emergency Manager Randy Webster to support his hurricane preparedness campaign.

MORE COVERAGE | THE NEW WMBF FIRST ALERT HURRICANE CENTER

“The price of living in paradise is we have to abide by what nature sends our way that’s hurricanes tornadoes and all types of storms,” the governor said Friday.

McMaster says one of the first things all residents and visitors need to know is their evacuation zone.

The zones were created by the Horry County Emergency Management Department in 2012 to help residents better understand when it is time to evacuate.

“There are 35 evacuation routes around the state and motorists need to know their zone before the threat of a hurricane I cannot emphasize enough to prepare now and know your zone and remember your evacuation route,” said Lt. Col. Travis Manley of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In Horry County, zones are broken up into A, B and C which reflect the national hurricane center’s prediction for storm surges.

But it’s not just coastal residents in Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach who need to be prepared.

Evacuation Zone C includes Forestbrook, Socastee and Bucksport - all communities which have experienced significant flooding in years past.

“The entire state and not just the coastal areas are impacted by the storms we’ve also seen a significant amount of flooding so basically everyone needs to take heed of these flooding problems regardless of whether you’re on the coast or not,” says Kim Stenson, Director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

McMaster says his number one goal is to make sure everyone has a plan.

“We know that the main goal is to let our people know the danger they face and how to avoid the danger by protecting their lives and property,” he said.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, but typically peaks around mid-September.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.