FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity continues today ahead of an approaching cold front. The result? Showers and storms will become common by this afternoon and evening.

TODAY

Highs today climb into the upper 80s with rain chances increasing later in the day. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. As the cold front moves in from the northwest, it will interact with a ripe air mass with plenty of humidity and moisture for showers and storms.

The first half of the evening commute, showers and storms will remain scattered in nature. (WMBF)

Thunderstorms will become scattered to even widespread at times this afternoon and rain will develop for a few hours through the evening. Rain chances ramp up and quickly climb to 60% later in the day.

Showers and storms will continue through the evening hours with plenty of off & on rain for Friday evening plans. (WMBF)

No widespread severe weather is expected, but with a LEVEL 1 severe risk in place, an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

We will continue to hold onto the rain chances with another round of showers and storms even after sunset tonight. (WMBF)

The storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning at times. Some gusty winds and areas of locally very heavy rain will be possible in those stronger storms but those should remain isolated. If you have plans for this evening, be sure to keep the First Alert Weather App nearby.

Our severe threat today is limited. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weak cold front responsible for todays storms will stall near the coast on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, a few lingering showers and storms will be possible at times. The chance of a few storms will be highest on Saturday at 40%. That risk will drop to 30% by Sunday. It will be a bit cooler this weekend with daytime temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. That mugginess will be around but it will feel more comfortable for any weekend plans.

Highs this weekend will be cooler with a few showers and storms as the cold front stalls out just over the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

Once again, don’t cancel weekend plans! Just be prepared for a few showers and storms from time to time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.