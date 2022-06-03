Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

An FBI source confirmed to WMBF News that the agency had arrested Antle, but provided no further information.

The arrest comes as PETA recently called for an investigation into Myrtle Beach Safari and nonprofit Rare Species Fund, of which Antle serves as its president. The organization claimed Antle was using charitable donations to fund the zoo while claiming to support wildlife conservation.

WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Safari, the Rare Species Fund, the South Carolina Secretary of State, and the IRS for comment. We have not yet received responses.

No charges have been listed for Antle as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Antle is also well known for his appearances in the “Tiger King” series of Netflix documentaries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Jonathan Trent Patterson
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
‘He just walked in:’ New Myrtle Beach neighborhood on alert after break-ins
Raul Guzman
Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

Latest News

FROM LEFT: Nasirea Grate, Todd Allen Fry Jr, Dajon Grate
3 charged in deadly Horry County shooting that killed 2
Satterfield
SLED receives family’s permission to exhume former Murdaugh housekeeper’s body
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to public to treat over 2 dozen animals seized in neglect case
Jonathan Trent Patterson
Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools