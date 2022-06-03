Submit a Tip
Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free treat from Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme National Doughnut day
Krispy Kreme National Doughnut day(Krispy Kreme)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme!

On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering guests can receive one FREE doughnut of their choice and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day.

To keep things sweet, guests can get a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at all shops the Hot Light is on, no purchase necessary. This will run from June 3 until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Find participating locations here.

