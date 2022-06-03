Submit a Tip
Carolina Country Music Fest announces official pre-party

Know before you go!
An aerial view of the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) along the coastline in Myrtle...
An aerial view of the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This year's event will be held June 9 - 12 with a highly anticipated artist schedule.(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers of the Carolina Country Music Fest announced the official CCMF Pre-Party is Wednesday, June 8 at RipTydz on the Ocean at 7 p.m.

CCMF INFORMATION | 2022 Lineup

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

CCMF added that if you don’t have tickets and are looking to buy and/or sell from a third party, there are safe ways to do so.

CLICK HERE for safety tips and exchange methods to help you.

