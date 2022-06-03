Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bees are legally considered fish in California

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the...
California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.(vinkirill from Getty Images via Canva)
By KGW staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Or. (KGW) – The California State Appellate Court has ruled that bees are legally considered fish.

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.

To do that, they had to list the insect under the fish umbrella, but agricultural groups sued arguing insects were not directly listed in the statute and therefore could not be protected.

In 2020, a district court sided with them, but the commission appealed.

The state argued other invertebrates are already defined as fish.

For example, the Bristle snail, which doesn’t live in water, is on the list under fish.

This time around the appellate court sided with the commission.

Copyright 2022 KGW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Car submerged in Carolina Opry pond
Vehicle submerged in Carolina Opry pond, Horry County crews on scene
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
Raul Guzman
Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

Latest News

National Guard soldiers
SC National Guard who refuse COVID-19 vaccine required to turn in equipment
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Officials: Fugitive suspected of killing family of 5 fatally shot
Authorities plan to release more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot
The first of four Walmart next-generation fulfillment centers will open this summer in Joliet,...
Walmart says it will create more than 4,000 jobs with new, high-tech fulfillment centers
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust