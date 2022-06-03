3 charged in deadly Horry County shooting that killed 2

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Horry County shooting.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 544 near Red Bluff Crossroads.

Police said the investigation determined three suspects planned to commit an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker and 19-year-old Kalik Conn.

On Friday, police announced that 18-year-old Dajon Malik Lavern Grate, 19-year-old Nasirea Brewnoplis Jerome Grate and 17-year-old Todd Allen Fry, Jr. are all in custody in connection with the incident.

Dajon Grate and Nasirea Grate are each charged with two counts of murder.

Police also said Fry is charged with one count of murder, as well as an accessory before the fact to a felony.

All three are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond.

The HCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.