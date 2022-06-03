Submit a Tip
2 charged after cocaine, other drugs found in Robeson County

Charles Freddy Collins, Corsheanna Williams
Charles Freddy Collins, Corsheanna Williams(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after deputies found multiple drugs in part of the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Gypsy Drive in Shannon on Wednesday.

Authorities said cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, ecstasy and fentanyl were all found and seized along with firearms, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

39-year-old Charles Freddy Collins, of Shannon and 26-year-old Corsheanna Williams, of St. Pauls, were arrested in connection to the search.

Both are facing a list of charges including trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and felony conspiracy.

Collins and Williams are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under $1 million and $125,000 bonds, respectively.

