Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vehicle submerged in Carolina Opry pond, Horry County crews on scene

Car submerged in Carolina Opry pond
Car submerged in Carolina Opry pond(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle has been found submerged in a pond near the Carolina Opry.

WMBF News crews are on the scene along North Kings Highway. It is unclear if anyone is inside the vehicle.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County officials but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Vehicle submerged in a pond at Carolina Opry. Units on scene checking to see if there are any...
Vehicle submerged in a pond at Carolina Opry. Units on scene checking to see if there are any occupants.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off S.C. 554 on Tuesday
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School
VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they provided mutual aid to Georgetown County...
No injuries reported in overnight Georgetown County fire
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Panthers’ practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing
Hurricane Expo 2021
Join the WMBF First Alert team at the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday