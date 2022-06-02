Vehicle submerged in Carolina Opry pond, Horry County crews on scene

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle has been found submerged in a pond near the Carolina Opry.

WMBF News crews are on the scene along North Kings Highway. It is unclear if anyone is inside the vehicle.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County officials but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Vehicle submerged in a pond at Carolina Opry. Units on scene checking to see if there are any occupants. (WMBF)

