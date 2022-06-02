Submit a Tip
Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

K-9s Kilo and Thor were hurt apprehending wanted fugitive Kenneth Collins.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive.

On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth, larceny and probation violation.

Collins climbed into the attic of a home on C.H. Hamrick Road and refused to come out during negotiation attempts.

Deputies deployed tear gas and pepper spray to try to get Collins out of the attic but ultimately sent in K-9 Kilo. According to the sheriff’s office, Collins punched Kilo in the face and jaw. The dog was treated for minor abrasions at a veterinary hospital and released.

Collins tried to run from deputies but fell through the ceiling - at which point deputies say he tried to lock himself in a bathroom.

A second K-9, Thor, was sent in to get him. Thor also suffered minor abrasions to his face and jaw but is OK.

Collins was arrested and is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

