South Conway Elementary School placed on brief lockdown after suspicious person reported in area

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police were called to South Conway Elementary School on Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person.

A statement from Horry County Schools says an unidentified person was seen walking on the school’s campus, and it was placed on a brief lockdown.

Police arrived at the school, where they found and detained the unidentified person.

During the investigation, officers learned that the person was dropped off at the wrong school to attend a school ceremony, and determined there was no threat.

“We want to commend our students and staff for following our emergency protocols and for law enforcement’s quick response. All students and staff are safe,” the district said in a statement.

This all comes as Myrtle Beach police investigate a social media threat made toward Myrtle Beach Middle School. Officers and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division swept the school Thursday morning where they determined everything was safe before students, teachers and staff arrived at the school.

