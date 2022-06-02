Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina lowers age requirement for corrections officers to 18

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law that lowers the age requirement for correctional officers in South Carolina.

Now, those as young as 18 can begin training once they receive a high school diploma.

“Part of being in here is as a correctional officer,” said Katharine Martin, a corrections officer who spoke to WMBF News about the bill. “You are also protecting the inmates. You are not just protecting yourself.”

It’s a three-year head start for high school graduates pursuing a law enforcement career. No prior experience is required.

The same goes for others who are looking to switch careers.

Martin is not a high school student, but she is an example of someone who does not need a law enforcement background to pursue a career.

“I said let’s do it. It’s a career that I was interested in, and let’s see how far I can go with it,” said Martin, who majored in psychology in college before becoming a corrections officer.

Detention officers do not carry firearms. Instead, new officers will be trained to use their own voices to de-escalate situations within the prison walls.

“It helps when you have a smiling face for someone that wants to listen to you for a little longer. I just thought I always had that type of personality that I would be able to be uplifting in a place that is not uplifting at all,” said Martin.

Once hired, the new officers will have 11 weeks of training with supervision. They must complete four weeks of pre-service training, four weeks with a field training officer and three weeks at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Lowering the age requirement allows more opportunities to fill vacancies at jails and detention centers across the state.

“There are shortages in almost every industry,” said Marcus Rhodes, Director of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway.

Rhodes said his department has been dealing with staff shortages since the pandemic, and that operating the 24/7 detention center with a low staff is a challenge.

He added that he’s already making moves to hire anyone who is interested.

“We are always looking for qualified, eager, and hungry public service in the correctional field,” said Rhodes.

Next week, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will have a meeting with Horry County Schools to spread the word to those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The team is actively recruiting newcomers online and at job fairs.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off S.C. 554 on Tuesday
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: South Carolina lowers age requirement for corrections officers to 18
Ribbon-cutting held for new art exhibit at Broadway at the Beach
Ribbon-cutting held for new art exhibit at Broadway at the Beach
Democrats running for SC governor to debate before June primary
.
VIDEO: Ribbon cutting ceremony of Illumination Park: An Art Experience at the Hangout
VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School
VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School