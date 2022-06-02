Submit a Tip
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office seizes bundles of heroin; 4 charged

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says several bundles of heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized while executing a search warrant Tuesday.

George Pipkin, 57, Frances Chavis, 31, Randy Berry, 46, and James Seals, 44 face multiple drug-related charges after SCSO Narcotics Division executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Price Street in Laurinburg.

During the search, deputies seized 10 bundles of heroin, two grams of crystal meth, $983 in U.S. currency, digital scales, plastic bags for packaging, and smoking pipes.

Pipkin is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of paraphernalia. He received a $75,000 secured bond.

Chavis is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of paraphernalia. He received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Berry is charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession of paraphernalia. He received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Seals is charged with possession of meth and received a $2,500 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the initial court appearance is June 7.


