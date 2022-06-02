Ribbon-cutting held for new art exhibit at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at one of Myrtle Beach’s newest attractions.

Broadway at the Beach partnered with The Hangout for the Illumination Park, a carefully curated art exhibit that includes vibrant interactive and immersive art experiences.

Some of the displays include electric dandelions, LED structures and even swings for guests to activate colors and swing below a cloud structure.

Lindsay Glatz is just one of the many artists who created a piece for the exhibit.

”Illumination Park is a really exciting opportunity for artists because we get to create and, a piece that allows people to play and enjoy themselves, and maybe kind of live your everyday experience and see something magical,” she said.

The exhibit comes to life at night when it illuminates with bright colors.

Illumination Park is free of charge for anyone to enjoy.

The whole facility will be officially open June 15.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.