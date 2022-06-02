Submit a Tip
Proposed Little River townhome project gets mixed reactions

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County could see nearly 200 townhomes.

It’s a project that has raised concerns for some county council members.

Back in December, the engineering firm, Thomas & Hutton, requested to build 125 townhomes on 18 acres near the intersection of Highway 9 and 57.

With recommendations from planning commissioners as well as the county council, it was unanimously rejected.

“I had a lot of concerns, reason why the project was turned down in the past, mainly because of the traffic, and that’s a big concern of mine now even with the access to Highway 57,” said Mark Causey, Horry County councilman for District 9.

After months of pre-planning, the developers are looking to request the construction of 184 townhomes on 28 acres after vacant land was purchased to open up another entrance to S.C. 57.

We reached out to the firm to get more information about the project but they declined to speak to WMBF News.

Currently, new commercial property is popping up with a new Food Lion and Tractor Supply under construction.

Causey said he believes new stores could also play a factor in overcrowding in the area.

