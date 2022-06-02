Submit a Tip
Police: Union woman put gun in teen’s mouth for saying he missed mom who died

Larissa Means
Larissa Means(Union Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union woman is facing charges after police say she put a gun to the head of a teenager who said he wanted to be with his mother who died.

According to the incident report from Union Public Safety, Larissa Means was caring for a teen whose mother died several years ago. The report says the teen made a comment about wanting to be with his mother and in response, Means pulled a handgun out from underneath a pillow and pointed it at the back of the boy’s head.

She also put the gun in the teen’s mouth, according to arrest warrants.

Means is charged with a second count of unlawful conduct toward a child because according to warrants, she left the victim at the Union Public Safety Department in June 2021 to try to abandon him.

The Department of Social Services is involved in the investigation.

