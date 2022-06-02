Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a nine-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a restaurant in Surfside Beach.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened Sunday at the New China Buffet on Highway 17 North. Officers were called to the restaurant after reports of an employee touching the child in the women’s bathroom.

The employee, 23-year-old Raul Guzman, of Myrtle Beach, was later arrested in connection to the incident.

The child’s mother told police that her daughter went to the bathroom when Guzman came to clean before touching her. When the girl returned to the table, her mother said she was very “distraught and upset.”

After the girl told her mother what happened, the mother went to the bathroom where she saw Guzman was still inside. She questioned him about what happened, and he reportedly told her that he touched her daughter, demonstrating that he touched her shoulder and rubbed his hand down her arm.

Police said the girl told officers what happened as she was crying and shaking. She stated that she was washing her hands in the bathroom when Guzman walked in and asked her name.

Then she said Guzman grabbed her by her arms twice and picked her up off the ground. She told police she tried going into a bathroom stall and attempted to leave the bathroom altogether, but Guzman followed her and put his elbow on the door and wouldn’t let her leave.

The girl was eventually able to get out.

Guzman was located by officers and was separated from the victim and her family. Police said he did not speak English, instead of providing information through a bilingual co-worker. He also did not have any identification with his photograph or cards in his name.

Police said Guzman later told them through a translator that he did rub the girl’s arm, but did not speak further about what happened.

Guzman is charged with kidnapping and third-degree assault and battery.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $26,000 bond as of Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.