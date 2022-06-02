Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Panthers’ practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice facility Aug. 24, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. The Panthers' proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers’ proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night.

Tepper, who made billions in hedge funds, is the NFL’s wealthiest owner.

The filing will not affect the NFL’s Panthers or Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC in any way.

It’s unclear at this point what will happen to the half-built practice facility.

Tepper has invested more than $175 million into the facility, which is located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off S.C. 554 on Tuesday
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys' Marion Barber during the team's NFL football training camp in San Antonio,...
Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in his apartment
Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Clemson fires Monte Lee as head baseball coach
Conway native Will Smith made his Chanticleer debut in the 9th on Tuesday night and recorded...
CCU gets bid to NCAA tournament, heads to Greenville Regional Friday
.
VIDEO: CCU Baseball earns 3 seed in NCAA tournament