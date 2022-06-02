Submit a Tip
Man convicted in 2009 Dillon County murder found dead in prison

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man convicted over a decade ago in a Dillon County murder was found dead in prison earlier this week.

An official with the South Carolina Department of Corrections told WMBF News on Thursday that 31-year-old Lorenzo Inman was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

The official added that Inman did not have a roommate, and foul play is not suspected.

He was convicted and sentenced in 2010 for the August 2009 death of 75-year-old Mary Alice Stutts. Authorities said Inman, then 18, broke into Stutts’ home, stole her car and stuffed her in the trunk before fatally shooting her. Her body was later found on a dirt road.

Inman was serving a life sentence in connection to the case.

Two other then-teenagers were also sentenced to prison in the case, including Inman’s younger brother.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

