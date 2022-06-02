Submit a Tip
Law enforcement plan increased presence at area schools after multiple threats circulate social media

(Source: Pixabay/MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the area are sending additional officers to local schools after threats circulated on social media.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a local middle school also received threats via social media and released the following statement:

“We are aware of a threat referencing Myrtle Beach Middle School, and we share in our communities concern. Out of an abundance of caution, we have additional officers assigned to the Myrtle Beach schools. Our investigators are working to identify the person who made the threat, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The department will use every resource available to ensure the safety of students at our schools. Threats toward schools are extremely serious, and parents and guardians need to discuss the consequences of making threats with their students.”

In Marion County, the Sheriff’s Office and Mullins Police Department announced they would send additional officers to patrol schools out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

