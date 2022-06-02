Submit a Tip
Join the WMBF First Alert team at the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday

Hurricane Expo 2021(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane season is officially underway, and we want to make sure your home and family are prepared for any storms that hit the Grand Strand.

WMBF is hosting a Hurricane Expo at Pelicans Ballpark from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday before the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game.

People come out and meet the First Alert Weather Team, while also learning more about hurricane season, evacuation plans and what you need to know to protect your home and family.

Residents can also talk to professionals with Midatlantic Storm Protection, Palmetto Protection Films, Vines Plumbing and Restoration and SERVPRO of Georgetown and Horry counties who have the best ways to prepare your home for the storm.

The event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you out there!

