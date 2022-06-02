Submit a Tip
Janitor corrals mountain lion in empty California classroom

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) - A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”

The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk...
The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk after it entered a Northern California high school.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, KGO via CNN)

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared “lost and scared.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.

The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

