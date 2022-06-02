Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in his apartment

(NBC Sports) - Police in Frisco, Texas, found former Cowboys running back Marion Barber dead in his apartment Wednesday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The cause of death is not yet known.

“Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time,” a Frisco police spokesperson told Hill.

Barber was 38.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Cowboys made Barber a fourth-round choice in 2005, and he played six of his seven seasons in Dallas. His final season came in Chicago in 2011.

Barber made the Pro Bowl in 2007 when he rushed for a career-best 975 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He did not start a game that season while splitting time with starter Julius Jones.

He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

