FIRST ALERT: Toasty today, storms arrive Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another warm day? Highs will warm up quickly throughout the day, leading to highs in the 90s area wide!

TODAY

High pressure will remain in control of the forecast today. Morning temperatures in the 70s make it feel ripe outside and plenty of moisture will make it feel ever worse with plenty of humidity!

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches today. Inland areas will make a run for the mid-upper 90s. (WMBF)

Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s along the Grand Strand and into the middle and upper 90s inland. Humidity will make the temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 for much of the afternoon.

We remain dry today with warm weather for any outdoor plans. Stay hydrated!

FRIDAY

Friday will be another hot and humid day as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach the area by late Friday and bring increasing chances of showers and storms.

Afternoon showers and storms return to the area by Friday, increasing rain chances to 60%. (WMBF)

The best chances of storms will arrive during the late afternoon and evening when rain chances will climb to 60%. No widespread severe storms are expected, but with a LEVEL 1 severe risk in place, a few storms could contain gusty winds and frequent lightning. Models have hinted at some better coverage in storms for the afternoon and evening hours, bringing some much needed rainfall to our area.

Rain chances increase to 60% for tomorrow. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The cold front will get hung up off the coast on Saturday and will help to keep more clouds and a stray shower in the forecast to start the weekend. Rain chances will only be 20% on Saturday. Northerly winds behind the front will help to usher in some cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind the cold front, highs will fall into the lower 80s for the beaches and the mid 80s for inland locations. (WMBF)

Sunday will see a return to mostly sunny skies and temperatures again in the lower to middle 80s. Overall, this weekend forecast looks to bring a comfortable stretch of weather with lower humidity.

